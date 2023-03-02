I Didn’t Expect TikTok’s Smoky Eyeliner Hack To Work This Well

I could have gone straight in with a coat of mascara but something told me that if I didn't tidy things up just a little, I'd regret it during the day when the liner eventually smudged further. I took a clean blending brush and gave the liner a quick once-over. You can add more liner as you see fit, but I transferred the product on the brush to my eyelids for more definition. Just underneath the bottom liner I used a brush (which had the remainder of my concealer on the bristles) to make everything appear cleaner. A good coat of mascara really brings this smoky eye look together. Otherwise, it just looks like you've slept in your makeup.