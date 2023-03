This TikTok Hack Stopped My Bronzer From Looking Orange In Seconds

When buying a bronzer, Asadi says that the number-one mistake she sees is people opting for products that are much too dark for their skin tone. "It's best to select a bronzer that is two (maximum three) shades deeper than your own skin tone," says Asadi. But she has a smart backstage beauty hack for everyone. "I actually like to use a darker shade of face powder as a bronzer," says Asadi, which she explains bronzes the skin subtly, without lending an unrealistic orange tone typical of lots of bronzing products. She rates shade Charlotte Tilbury's Airbrush Flawless Finish, £38 , and often uses shades 3 and 4 on her clients.