This TikTok Hack Stopped My Bronzer From Looking Orange In Seconds

"Putting red pigment into an orange-based bronzer will soften the orange payoff and make it look more suntan-like and toasty — like when we naturally tan and there is a slight redness to our skin," Asadi says. Be sure to use the tiniest amount of red, though, she adds, as too much can look off balance. Asadi continues, "This can work on all skin tones including dark skin, but for very fair skin, red could show up too much, giving the illusion of sunburn. For this reason, I would be mindful."