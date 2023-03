TikTok’s Cherry Cola Lip Trend Replaced All My Nude Lipsticks

I try to use up my makeup products before I look to new ones so I reached for the Morphe x Ashley Strong Lip Pencil in Gilded Spirit to recreate this look. (The brand's Lip Pencil in Honeymoon, £6 , is a close match.) You can't go wrong with a MAC Cosmetics Lip Pencil, £18.50 , though, as the shade range is more extensive than others. One thing to note is that if you're applying lip liner all over your lips, they tend to become pretty dry. Before I go in with any lip pencil or even lipstick, I slather my lips with The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + PhytoCeramides, £20 . This is an excellent moisturiser , which I use most days, but I've found that it makes for an even better lip base.