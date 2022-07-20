We Tried The TikTok-Viral Lip Stain Peel That Stays Put All Day

"Honestly, I'm into it! I love that the lip colour stays on all day and the stain is totally weightless — my lips feel natural as though there's nothing on them. And even when I swipe on lip balm throughout the day to keep my lips nourished, the stain itself never budged or transferred. I'd say this is a must-have for evenings when you're going out eating and drinking, and you don't wanna be bothered with removing and reapplying lipstick all night. Great, too, if you're ever worried about lipstick stains getting on your outfits and such. And, when I say that the Wonderskin stays put, I mean it sincerely — I actually had such a difficult time getting the lip stain off at the end of the night that residual colour remained on my lips 'til the next morning (this may also be because the colour I chose is more pigmented and vibrant compared to the other hues?). I will say that this £30 price tag is higher than what I'd want to pay for a lipstick, but considering that it truly delivers on its all-day (and seemingly all-night) promise and a little masque does go a long way, the cost per use is totally worth it." —Jinnie Lee, Freelance Affiliate Writer