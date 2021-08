At the end of the ten hours, the colour is definitely still there and there is still no bleeding, but as my lips have dried out the stain has clung to the dry patches on my lips, which has left my lips looking a little tight and drawn, You definitely need to thoroughly exfoliate your lips before using this one, and then lip balm on top to keep my lips looking full and vibrant all day. Next time I would probably opt for Glossier’s Balm Dotcom in Cherry, £10 to amp up the sweet, berry shade of the stain.