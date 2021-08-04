For my first trial I opted for a lighter stain, leaving the Masque on for just 10 to 15 seconds before spraying with the Activator, using the small towel that comes in the pack under my chin. The combination did leave my lips tingling a little, but nothing too uncomfortable; rather I found the spray left an oddly sweet taste on my lips which I didn’t enjoy, but wasn’t a deal breaker. All I needed was to swill my mouth out with water after.