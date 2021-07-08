Kylie Cosmetics Is Finally Hitting The UK High Street

With so many cult beauty brands born in the US, living in the UK can often feel like we’re always waiting for the latest products. Of course, there are makeup lovers who bear the brunt of expensive international shipping costs but the vast majority are forced to wait patiently for the products to arrive on British shores. One of the most hotly anticipated launches on this list is Kylie Cosmetics. Excitingly, Kylie took to Instagram to announce that the brand will finally be landing in IRL Boots stores later this year.
The news comes six years after the brand’s record-breaking debut, which saw Kylie Jenner become one of the beauty industry's most prolific moguls (and a full-on billionaire). Kylie Cosmetics is known for its plumping liquid lipsticks and glittering eyeshadow palettes and this news follows a rebrand, with Kylie and team currently reworking old formulas to be more planet-friendly.
Announcing the news to her 246 million Instagram followers, the 23-year-old said: "Everything is clean and vegan, and I can't wait for you guys to try these new formulas!" Kylie added: "I’m also sooo excited to let you guys know that I’ll be launching soon in @Douglas_Cosmetics @Nocibe_france @HarrodsBeauty @theofficialselfridges @MeccaBeauty @UltaBeauty @Nordstrom @GoldApple @BootsUK and @shoppersdrugmart this year!"
The global roll-out means UK shoppers will be able to pick up the new and improved products on the high street, as well as in luxury department stores like Selfridges and Harrods. So what can you get your hands on? Kylie's matte lipstick collection is arguably the most famous but you should be able to shop newbies to the collection, like the Pressed Blush Powder and much more.
Though the launch is tentatively set for "later this year" according to Alice Rafferty, premium beauty senior buying manager at Boots, we hope that it won’t be too long until we can stock up on those world-famous Lip Kits.
