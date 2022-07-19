We Tried The TikTok-Viral Lip Stain Peel That Stays Put All Day

If you ask me, this kind of intense summer heat and goopy lipstick don't go hand-in-hand — which means a lighter, breezier, and lower-maintenance rouge product is in order. We esteemed product testers on the R29 Shopping team have been long tipped off to the Wonderskin Wonder Blading Peel & Reveal Lip Stain Kit, which made its viral rounds on the Beauty TikTok circuit last year. Recently, with all the face meltage we've been experiencing, we declared it was time to put this 4.7-starred, all-day, no-budge lip stain kit through the Most Wanted ringer.
Here's how it works (or watch the TikTok above): Apply two to three layers of the purple-tinted lip masque to your dry, clean, and decently exfoliated lips. After 30 seconds to a minute, spritz on the activator to your lips, which will then cause the purple masque to peel almost immediately. Using the included lip towel, gently wipe away any excess peel as needed — and, voila, your all-day lip stain will reveal itself. Some tingling may occur. For more color intensity, you can always add another layer of the masque and keep it on for a little longer than a minute before the spray. Sure, this application process involves a few more steps than your average liquid lipstick, but take the time to get this Wonder Blading kit on correctly, and you're guaranteed total lip coverage for nearly the whole day without needing to retouch your puckers. (Though, as some reviewers mention, you may want to keep a balm handy if your lips tend to dry out.)
This vegan lip kit is available in 12 non-transferring hues, and it includes one lip masque, one spray activator, and one mini lip towel for wiping off any dripping solution from the spray. Ahead, three members of the Most Wanted team peel and reveal their verdicts on this viral beauty product.
"I’ve always been skeptical of lip stains only because of how many mixed reviews I have received. The mixed reviews always included how the lip stain only lasted an hour, so I was very surprised to find out that the Wonderskin lip stain lasted much longer than that. Immediately after trying on the lip stain, the color was noticeable but in a very natural way. The shade that I picked, Lovely, was the perfect rose brown that I needed to add to my lip collection. I applied the lip stain around noon and was shocked at how vibrant the shade was after about five hours despite consuming a fruit bowl, granola bars, and a protein shake. After about five hours, my lips did begin to feel a tad dry, so I applied some chapstick over the lip stain, and it still stayed on pretty well. Overall, this is a nice lip staple to have in your makeup collection, and I would definitely recommend it to others." —Jasmine Cubillan, Affiliate Intern
"My first time applying the lip kit, I was pleasantly surprised with the initial result. While I had chosen Romance, which is billed as a cool rose shade, it rather left my lips a warm berry pink. It was a vibrant flush, like my natural lips but a little more intense and without any bleeding into the fine lines around my mouth. First impressions aside, I really wanted to put the lip kit to the test, wearing it for a full 10 hours — the amount of time Wonderskin promises the tint lasts without touch-ups. A day out in London for a boozy, bottomless, birthday brunch with friends I [hadn't] seen in months seemed like the perfect opportunity. For this occasion, I left the stain on for longer — the full 45 seconds — for a deeper, more intense stain.
"[More] than a couple of bottomless mimosas proved no match for my lips — there were no annoying marks left on my glass, as there often are with lipstick. . . . At the end of the 10 hours, the color [was] definitely still there, and there [was] still no bleeding, but as my lips [had] dried out, the stain [had] clung to the dry patches on my lips. You definitely need to thoroughly exfoliate beforehand [and use] lip balm to keep lips looking full and vibrant all day." —Esther Newman, Affiliate Writer & Content Producer (excerpted from her Wonderskin review)
"Honestly, I'm into it! I love that the lip color stays on all day and the stain is totally weightless — my lips feel natural as though there's nothing on them. And even when I swipe on lip balm throughout the day to keep my lips nourished, the stain itself never budged or transferred. I'd say this is a must-have for evenings when you're going out eating and drinking, and you don't wanna be bothered with removing and reapplying lipstick all night. Great, too, if you're ever worried about lipstick stains getting on your outfits and such. And, when I say that the Wonderskin stays put, I mean it sincerely — I actually had such a difficult time getting the lip stain off at the end of the night that residual color remained on my lips 'til the next morning. (This may also be because the color I chose is more pigmented and vibrant compared to the other hues?) I will say that this $29 price tag is higher than what I'd want to pay for a lipstick, but considering that it truly delivers on its all-day (and seemingly all-night) promise and a little masque does go a long way, the cost per use is totally worth it." —Jinnie Lee, Freelance Affiliate Writer
