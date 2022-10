Social media in general is the problem here. Influencers and beauty obsessives are so often convinced that they have invented a so-called trend without realising that they are appropriating culture. I have seen this type of malicious rebranding with beauty trends before. Not too long ago, 'body slugging' made an appearance on the trend list, which is simply applying Vaseline to your body. This is something my mum did for me as a child. A similar notion is 'hair slugging': a TikTok concept which involves slicking your hair with oil and leaving it on overnight for softer strands come morning. But hair slugging wasn't born on the app. To Indian women in particular, it's known as hair oiling and has been practised by people for centuries, writes Indian journalist Varsha Patel for Refinery29 . As a young girl, Varsha says that she was often ridiculed for practising hair oiling. It is astounding that social media has the power to turn cultural traditions and distinct markers of Black and brown beauty communities into fleeting trends.