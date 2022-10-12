The problem with giving others credit for a trend is that it erases the history and significance of Black and brown people by removing them from the conversation completely. As a result, people of colour are often passed up for opportunities within the beauty industry, or their work becomes a pin on a mood board for a white creator. This is personal to me. As a beauty expert, I have seen my creativity being used by white people for brand campaigns, for instance. It feels as though being Black means I don't deserve to be paid for my work. The brown lip liner trend struck a nerve with me in particular. Like most of TikTok, I couldn't quite understand how a concept so normal to me — a makeup lover — could be rehashed in this way.