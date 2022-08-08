TikTok’s Obsession With Eye Shapes Is Quite Sinister, Actually

Lily remembers first seeing TikTok's eye-shape trend when one of her favourite beauty influencers posted a video of a 'siren' eye look on half of her face and a 'doe' eye look on the other. "I thought it was mesmerising that you could so dramatically change the look of your eyes by doing little things, like placing false eyelashes strategically or making your eyeliner longer and darker." Of course, using makeup to enhance (or even hide) certain features is nothing new. For Shauna, the opportunity to experiment with eye makeup is a fun one. "As an Asian woman with hooded eyes, trends like this usually make me feel self-conscious because I wish we could see more diverse eye shapes represented. But I strangely like how it shows different eye looks to play around with — without surgery." Nowadays, however, it seems that for every makeup trend, like over-lining your lips and contouring your nose, there's a surgical procedure available to make it more permanent. Take lip filler or the newer 'lip flip', for example, as well as liquid rhinoplasty. But is changing your eye shape more dangerous?