Like Our Society, Instagram Is Biased Against Women Of Colour

It’s true what they say: the devil is always in the detail. Currently Satan is lurking in the algorithms of Instagram, conducting a one-man show that portrays a whitewashed world in which the only things anyone cares about are shopping and the latest Kylie Jenner selfie. However, that is far from the reality and beneath the glossy veneer of perfect pictures are women of colour fighting to speak their truth. It’s up to Instagram to decide whether to remove its hand from the mouths of women of colour and finally let them speak.