It's easy to tell when someone is leveraging the idea of survivors and rape prevention for nefarious political ends: find out what else they've done about the issue. If the only thing you've done to “stop rape” is force trans people to hold their pee until they get infections, you don't care about rape. If the only the only thing you've done is try to control what we see in the privacy of our own dorm rooms, or make sure it's easy for violent men to get guns, or force refugee children into camps (where some people in your employ sexually abuse them), you obviously don’t care about survivors. If you’re new to the movement, listen to those who are already out there doing the real work of violence prevention, healing, and justice. Ask them what the best way to help is. Then do as you’ve been asked. Otherwise, expect us.