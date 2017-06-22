Trans 102
Trans Men & Women Nail The Absurdity Of The Bathroom Debate

The trans community talks to us about the ongoing battle for bathroom rights.

From Laverne Cox to Caitlyn Jenner, trans voices are leading today's fight for LGBTQ visibility. Though the past few years have marked incredible progress, we know we've still got a long way to go before the trans community feels safe and accepted in schools, hospitals, and bathrooms across the nation. In partnership with MAC Cosmetics, Refinery29 teamed up with writer and trans activist, Jen Richards, to present "Trans 102" — a series aimed at amplifying their courageous stories and educating viewers on the issues that continue to threaten our movement towards a more inclusive, equal world. Directed by Transparent's Silas Howard, "Trans 102" is all about generating awareness for transgender rights by promoting a dialogue around gender fluidity. Check out the video above to find out what trans men and women want you to know about the increasingly-politicized debate over gender-specific bathrooms. Unsurprisingly, acceptance makes things better for everyone.
written by Rachel Selvin
Released on June 22, 2017
