Here's The Thing About Trans Representation…

We asked trans people why it's so important for them to have greater visibility in media culture. For one thing, it helps create more empathy among viewers

From Laverne Cox to Caitlyn Jenner, trans voices are leading today's fight for LGBTQ visibility. Though the past few years have marked incredible progress, we know we've still got a long way to go before the trans community feels safe and accepted in schools, hospitals, and bathrooms across the nation. In partnership with MAC Cosmetics, Refinery29 teamed up with writer and trans activist Jen Richards to present "Trans 102" — a series aimed at amplifying their courageous stories and educating viewers on the issues that continue to threaten our movement towards a more inclusive, equal world. Directed by Transparent's Silas Howard, "Trans 102" is all about generating awareness for transgender rights by promoting a dialogue around gender fluidity. One of the most effective ways to create empathy? Increase the number of trans narratives featured in books, movies, and television— because when audiences see characters that represent a diverse array of real-life stories, understanding follows.
written by Rachel Selvin
Released on June 20, 2017
What It's Really Like To Go Through High School As A Trans Person
The Trans Community's Overlooked Struggle For Basic Healthcare
The Easiest Way To Know If Someone Prefers To Be Called "He," "She," Or "They"
Trans Men & Women Nail The Absurdity Of The Bathroom Debate
What's The Difference Between Gender & Sexual Orientation, Again?
The Workplace Crisis We Don't Talk About Enough — But Should
Trans People Tell Us What They Want — & It's Exactly What You Want, Too

R29 Original Series