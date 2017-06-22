From Laverne Cox to Caitlyn Jenner, trans voices are leading today's fight for LGBTQ visibility. Though the past few years have marked incredible progress, we know we've still got a long way to go before the trans community feels safe and accepted in schools, hospitals, and bathrooms across the nation. In partnership with MAC Cosmetics, Refinery29 teamed up with writer and trans activist Jen Richards to present "Trans 102" — a series aimed at amplifying their courageous stories and educating viewers on the issues that continue to threaten our movement towards a more inclusive, equal world. Directed by Transparent's Silas Howard, "Trans 102" is all about generating awareness for transgender rights by promoting a dialogue around gender fluidity. And we're starting by dispelling one of the biggest misconceptions surrounding trans identities: the fallacy that gender and sexual orientation are the same thing. Just remember: no matter how your gender manifests, you're always worthy of love.