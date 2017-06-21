Trans 102
What It's Really Like To Go Through High School As A Trans Person

90% of trans kids will experience harassment during high school because of their sexual orientation. Here're their words of encouragement for LGBTQ kids.

See more about this Episode
From Laverne Cox to Caitlyn Jenner, trans voices are leading today's fight for LGBTQ visibility. Though the past few years have marked incredible progress, we know we've still got a long way to go before the trans community feels safe and accepted in schools, hospitals, and bathrooms across the nation. In partnership with MAC Cosmetics, Refinery29 teamed up with writer and trans activist Jen Richards to present "Trans 102" — a series aimed at amplifying their courageous stories and educating viewers on the issues that continue to threaten our movement towards a more inclusive, equal world. Directed by Transparent's Silas Howard, "Trans 102" is all about generating awareness for transgender rights by promoting a dialogue around gender fluidity. Sadly, much of the fear and discrimination that has marked the trans experience begins at school: A shocking 90% of gender-nonconforming students will experience harassment. Here are some tips for making classrooms a safer space for everyone, especially LGBTQ kids.
Transgender Women and Male High School Personal Stories
written by Rachel Selvin
WellnessGay RightsVideo
Released on June 21, 2017
Now Playing
What It's Really Like To Go Through High School As A Trans Person
The Trans Community's Overlooked Struggle For Basic Healthcare
Here's The Thing About Trans Representation…
The Easiest Way To Know If Someone Prefers To Be Called "He," "She," Or "They"
Trans Men & Women Nail The Absurdity Of The Bathroom Debate
What's The Difference Between Gender & Sexual Orientation, Again?
The Workplace Crisis We Don't Talk About Enough — But Should
Trans People Tell Us What They Want — & It's Exactly What You Want, Too

Related Content

R29 Original Series