Most under-eye concealers I've tried tended to be highly-pigmented, peach-toned formulas with a matte finish since they're meant to mask dark circles. Revolution Beauty's pen, on the other hand, was pretty sheer and had a luminous finish. As such, I was initially worried the stuff wouldn't really show up on my skin nor do its job in brightening my eyes. However, the concealer is actually quite buildable and can be used to create a subtle or more dramatic eye-brightening look. Since my everyday makeup is pretty natural, I aimed for somewhere in the middle with my application. The result: A natural yet visibly more even tone that made me look like I'd literally woke up like this. For a concealer, the overall finish was surprisingly un-makeup-like — which I was very much here for.