Pinpoint Powdering Is The Ultimate Makeup Hack For Combination Skin

Popularised by Nikki DeRoest, makeup artist to the likes of Hailey Bieber and Addison Rae, the technique involves strategically setting different areas of your face according to where you actually get shiny throughout the day/night — not all over. It sounds simple but when a celebrity MUA whose clients have to be ready for the harshest lighting and ultra HD cameras lets us mere mortals in on a trick for achieving a flawless base, we're all ears.