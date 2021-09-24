Pinpoint Powdering Is The Ultimate Makeup Hack For Combination Skin

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
In the long and sordid history of makeup hacks, us combination skin folks have never really been catered to. With oily T-zones and dry everything else, we often find ourselves ricocheting between matte and dewy bases, always ending up compromising on something.
From 'dumpling' skin to a 'dolphin' base, the dewy skin movement has peaked in recent years. And while we love a healthy glow, we're observing a welcome shift towards a more realistic approach — skin that actually looks like skin (who'd've thought!) But if you're someone that has combination skin — not quite dry, not quite oily — nailing your base can be tricky.
But what if there was a very effective, very easy, way to achieve the balance we yearn for? Introducing: pinpoint powdering, a game-changing foundation technique favoured by celebrity makeup artists that'll perfect your base and save you product to boot.
What is pinpoint powdering?
Popularised by Nikki DeRoest, makeup artist to the likes of Hailey Bieber and Addison Rae, the technique involves strategically setting different areas of your face according to where you actually get shiny throughout the day/night — not all over. It sounds simple but when a celebrity MUA whose clients have to be ready for the harshest lighting and ultra HD cameras lets us mere mortals in on a trick for achieving a flawless base, we're all ears.
Though it's been an industry practice for a while, the technique has recently been making the rounds on TikTok, with users gobsmacked at the results.
In her video, DeRoest explains that all you need is a loose setting powder and a blending brush — using a small, fluffy eyeshadow brush is key to achieving the right precision. Then, all you need to do is take a light setting powder and tap the powder into specific areas you want mattified, leaving bare the parts of your face that you want highlighted.
DeRoest applies powder between the eyebrows, around the sides of the nose, and the centre of the chin and forehead. Think of it as a kind of reverse highlighting.
Frankly, we can't believe we didn't think of this one sooner.