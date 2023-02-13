These Acne Patches Showed My Cystic Body Breakout The Door

For $12, these are kind of pricey for the number of patches, especially compared to other brands you can find at the drugstore or Amazon. Because of this, I wouldn't singlehandedly rely on these every time I get a breakout. Plus, for certain pimples, I actually think basic hydrocolloid dots work better to flatten and draw the contents out. That said, if you 1) are dealing with a painful, stubborn zit that simply won’t go away on its own or 2) have an emergency pimple that you want to clear up before a big event, then I would definitely keep these on hand. The one-two punch of effective ingredients coupled with a solid delivery method enables these to work insanely fast — honestly, breakouts never stood a chance.