How Good Are The New Huda Beauty Lip & Cheek Tints? 5 R29ers Find Out

For a seriously snatched, flawless face of makeup, few brands do it better than Huda Beauty. Founded 10 years ago by beauty blogger Huda Kattan, the brand has boomed thanks to its Faux Filter foundation, £39, Obsessions eyeshadow palettes, £29, and Easy Bake setting powder, £34. Up until now, Huda Beauty's approach to makeup has been decidedly 'go big or go home' — and so the latest launch took us by surprise.
Lip Blush, a new lip and cheek stain, is much (much) softer than Huda Beauty’s bestsellers. Available in five shades — Apricot Kiss, Berry Kiss, Coral Kiss, Peachy Kiss and Rosy Kiss — it's designed to create a monochromatic makeup look. Five R29ers got their hands on it first and share their honest thoughts below.
Huda Beauty Lip Blush will be available in store and online from 9th May at £21.
