I Didn’t Think I Needed Self-Tanner Until I Tried This Viral Product

When it comes to application, you can add between one-two drops in your moisturiser for a light radiance or a maximum of 12 drops to be fully bronzed. Just before bed, I used a total of eight drops in my night serum over a course of three days and I woke up significantly glowing. The promise of a more even and glowy complexion has been achieved. My skin typically has a more yellow undertone but now is a more vibrant, reddish-tinted shade. Given my dark forehead and my light chest usually appear to exist in two different climates, with the tanning drops my skin tone looks significantly more even. In fact, I’d be bold enough to suggest this could be the most unified my skin has looked in a while. I am not significantly darker but my skin tone looks more bronzed, like Beyoncé in Austin Power’s Goldmember