The Ultimate Winter Routine For Black Skin, By A Top Dermatologist

When it comes to facial skin, it might be best to rethink strong exfoliators such as acids , especially as the cold, wind and central heating is likely to impact your skin barrier. Gentle exfoliators such as PHAs (polyhydroxy acids) are best, as they don't penetrate the skin as deeply as AHAs (alpha hydroxy acids) like glycolic acid , and BHAs (beta hydroxy acids) such as salicylic acid . The key is to use them no more than three nights per week. R29 rates Medik8 Press & Glow Daily Exfoliating PHA Tonic, £25 , which brightens and unclogs skin gently. "Avoid physical or scrub exfoliators altogether, too," adds Dr Sommerlad.