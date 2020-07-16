A Guide To Back Garden Sunbathing In Style

In our dreams, the ideal summer includes a sprawling white sand beach and an ice cold Aperol spritz (or two). Sadly, this fantasy feels even further away than usual this year, with many travel plans cancelled due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19. While the UK government has confirmed that non-essential travel is now allowed, many Brits are opting to enjoy the summer sun closer to home, with a good old-fashioned staycation.
Though the word may conjure up memories of a wet week camping in Wales, staycations can be the ultimate relaxing break. Taking away the stress of flight delays, overpriced parking and cramming all your liquids into a tiny plastic bag, holidaying at home is often the answer to last-minute summer plans. Whether that means enjoying the pleasures of your balcony, back garden or local park, there are plenty of opportunities to soak up the rays this summer without having to leave the country.
If you're planning on enjoying the great British summer this year, it's time to check that you have the essentials on hand. Your mind might go to the box of Soleros in the freezer or the questionable bottle of old suncream on your dresser but we're talking about the items in your wardrobe. With the British sunshine known for being deceptively powerful, it's good to make sure that your summer 'fits are ready to handle the heat.