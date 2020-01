No-Fly Holidays With Less Than 6 Hours Travel Time

A couple of super handy tips. When it comes to train travel, The Man in Seat 61 is your bible. This guy has mapped out multiple routes by train to most places in the world, suitable stopovers included for longer journeys. Another great tip, this time from our Money Diary Facebook group, is that Eurostar tickets go on sale exactly three months before departure. If you can get in there early, you've got a better chance of snapping up their £29 tickets.