No-Fly Holidays With Less Than 6 Hours Travel Time

If your New Year's Resolution was to fly less this year to help do your bit to curb climate change, then you're probably panicking right now.
The first few months of the year, often the dreariest, are peak holiday booking time as people plan summer escapes to distract them from the misery of January and February. Everywhere you look there are adverts encouraging you to book those flights and indulge your future self in a week of sunshine in Italy, Vietnam or Dubai.
While taking a train to some far-flung place sounds fun, you've got limited annual leave and limited cash and, unlike Greta Thunberg, sailing across the Atlantic isn't exactly something you're equipped to do.
But there are plenty of places that really aren't that far at all from home – places that take less than six hours to get to either by train and ferry or by car. While you've been scanning Instagram, yearning to head further afield, it turns out we've been ignoring beautiful beaches, incredible food and stunning scenery right on our own doorstep.
A couple of super handy tips. When it comes to train travel, The Man in Seat 61 is your bible. This guy has mapped out multiple routes by train to most places in the world, suitable stopovers included for longer journeys. Another great tip, this time from our Money Diary Facebook group, is that Eurostar tickets go on sale exactly three months before departure. If you can get in there early, you've got a better chance of snapping up their £29 tickets.
Ahead, we've rounded up our pick of a few places you can get to in six hours or less because, let's face it, with all the faff of flying, what plane trip hasn't taken you just as long?
Did you have a no-fly holiday that took less than six hours to get to? We want to keep adding to this list so let us know in the comments or drop us a line on feedback@refinery29.uk