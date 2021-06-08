Since holiday rentals opened in England on 17th May and with groups of six finally allowed to get away together, my Instagram feed has looked like a Haven Holidays advert. Everyone and their grandma, it seems, has headed to the Cornish coast and the resulting snaps of sandy beaches, freshly caught fish and chips and quaint seaside pubs are enough to turn any city-dweller green with envy.
I would love to follow them but I just don’t fancy the five-hour drive from London – not for a weekend jaunt, in any case, and certainly not in the June heat. So with the sea beckoning and friends I haven’t seen in months, I’ve done some digging for seaside Airbnbs only a two to three-hour drive from the capital. From the Kent coast to Suffolk, they’re all doable for a Friday night, post-work drive with a return on Sunday evening. You can be back at your desk on Monday morning, hair still in salt curls and sand between your toes.
*Rates do not account for cleaning, booking and other Airbnb fees.