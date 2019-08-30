15 Cult-Favorite Beauty Products That Are Actually Worth The Hype

Every season, beauty trends come and go (remember the short-lived reign of unicorn makeup?) but certain products — much like the LBD and quality denim — truly never go out of style. We’re talking about the hair, makeup, and skin-care products that are truly timeless, and have firmly cemented themselves as perennial cult-favorites.
From Nars' bestselling Orgasm blush to Sunday Riley's Good Genes exfoliating serum, meet the squad of products that are coveted 365 days a year, and who consistently hold their own against even the shiniest, buzziest new launches. Here, we take a deep dive into the inductees of our unofficial (but also, extremely official) beauty product hall of fame.
Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara
Launched: June 2013
The origin story of Too Faced's now-iconic frosted pink tube goes as follows: Co-founder Jarrod Blandino reportedly was so shook at a lab sample of the final formula that he joyfully exclaimed, "It's better than sex!" While it doesn't quite beat the big O, it's no wonder that the tube of the lengthening, thickening formula has become one of the most popular mascaras around.
Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed
Launched: August 2013
Becca's cult-favorite powder highlighter — which comes in 12 shades, Champagne Pop being the #1 — has firmly established itself as the gold standard for highlighters. While boasting a full range of color cosmetics and skin care, Becca's virtually become synonymous with glowy skin – which, all things considered, isn't a bad thing.
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment
Launched: July 2009
From addressing breakouts to fading acne scars, Sunday Riley's lactic acid-infused Good Genes skyrocketed the brand to cult status virtually overnight. The exfoliating potion is truly magic, and if nothing else, it proves that fans are willing to shell out when the skin care works.
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lipstick
Launched: January 2017
The rosy nude lipstick has amassed a legion of fans worldwide due to its magical ability to flatter a wide range of skin tones, and has inspired a full collection of eyeshadow, blush, and other lip products. Plus, the buttery texture and soft matte finish are truly next-level.
Nars Orgasm Blush
Launched: 1999
Maybe it's the salacious name, or maybe, just maybe it's the shimmery, peachy-pink hue that suggests a post-romp glow that has fans begging the brand for more (which they dutifully oblige). In the 25 years since it originally launched, it's been lauded as the top-selling prestige blush in the U.S., according to market research firm The NPD Group.
Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
Launched: Spring 2010
A black liquid eyeliner by any other name...well, wouldn't be Stila's beloved Stay All Day felt-tip wonder. The super-fine tip allows you to create the most precise cat-eye shape, and the pigmented fluid is a true, inky noir that doesn't budge.
Glossier Boy Brow
Launched: October 2015
Few brands have won millennials over quite like Glossier. Chalk it up to the Instagrammable packaging (raise your hand if you hoard those pink bubble pouches), or perhaps it's the fact that the products are just that good. A couple swipes of the stuff is all you need to instantly bulk up brows, creating a full, defined shape that looks completely natural.
Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray
Launched: 2010
The late, great OG celebrity and runway hair stylist Oribe Canales' range of luxe products are among some of the best money can buy, but the standout item is without a doubt the Dry Texturizing Spray. A few mists of the stuff instantly gives you cool-girl texture and mind-boggling beach day volume — what's not to love?
Tarte Shape Tape Contour Concealer
Launched: Summer 2016
Tarte's most iconic product revolutionized everything we though we knew about concealer. (According to the brand, one is sold every 12 seconds.) Often imitated yet never replicated, the creamy liquid formula has amassed a dedicated fan base thanks to its longwear and skin-smoothing properties.
Tatcha The Water Cream
Launched: April 2017
In addition to being the prettiest addition to your shelfie, Tatcha's thirst-quenching gel-cream is a serious game-changer if you crave hydration without greasiness. Clean, plant-derived ingredients like Japanese rose extract and a proprietary complex of green tea, rice, & algae help curb excess oil while delivering a veil of moisture to skin.
Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer
Launched: 1996
The original formula was adored by fans (and R29 editors) alike, and the brand shook things up by releasing a new-and-improved version this past July. Luckily, we have nothing but great things to say about Laura Mercier's 2.0 tinted moisturizer (which features a lighter texture, expanded shade range, and higher SPF) so if you haven't tried it yet, get ready to meet your new skin MVP.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz
Launched: 2008
Call it the Cara Delevingne effect, but if there's one thing that's in everyone's makeup bag, it's a brow product — and likely this one. Founder Anastasia Soare's hero product, a little-known brow pencil aptly called Brow Wiz, has become one of the most beloved, top-reviewed products in history, with YouTube beauty gurus and makeup artists alike singing its praises.
Moroccanoil Treatment
The brand unofficially put argan oil, one of the most popular ingredients to hydrate and soothe skin, hair, and nails, on the map after launching in 2008, and the rest, as they say, is history. Over a decade later, fans still swear by the deep-conditioning oil treatment to boost shine, smooth frizz, and quench dry, damaged strands.
Fresh Soy Face Cleanser
Launched: 1999
The super gentle face cleanser is easy on even the most sensitive of skin types, yet tough enough to remove makeup. Basically, it's the best of both worlds.
Olaplex Hair Perfector No.3 Repairing Treatment
We dare you to name a more frequently name-checked hair salon product than Olaplex. Seriously — the brand has become so popular, it's since expanded into hair oils and shampoo. However, it's their bond-building treatment that takes the cake, offering an at-home solution to repairing disulfide bonds in the hair that are damaged as a result of frequent color services or heat damage.
