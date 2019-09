NARS' Orgasm Blush Looks Totally Different — & We're Into It

NARS knows a thing or two (or everything) about creating cult-status products. The brand's Creamy Concealer is a favorite among pros and amateurs alike, the Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Dragon Girl is the absolute perfect red, and of course, there's the cheeky Orgasm blush, which requires no introduction. The latter is the holy grail of blushes for its ability to give anyone a post-sex flush and pretty golden-pink radiance. We can't get enough of it in its powder and cream forms, and now, there's another addition to the fam: NARS Orgasm Liquid Blush.