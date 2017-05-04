NARS' Orgasm Blush Looks Totally Different — & We're Into It

NARS knows a thing or two (or everything) about creating cult-status products. The brand's Creamy Concealer is a favorite among pros and amateurs alike, the Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Dragon Girl is the absolute perfect red, and of course, there's the cheeky Orgasm blush, which requires no introduction. The latter is the holy grail of blushes for its ability to give anyone a post-sex flush and pretty golden-pink radiance. We can't get enough of it in its powder and cream forms, and now, there's another addition to the fam: NARS Orgasm Liquid Blush.
We got our first glimpse of the formula on Emma Stone when she walked the 2017 Academy Awards red carpet, but we couldn't get our hands on the gorgeous bottle until now — just in time for the hot weather to hit.
In fact, NARS is dropping a four-piece collection of liquid blushes that also includes Torrid, Luster, and Dolce Vita. Let’s be real, though, Orgasm will definitely sell out first. With that in mind, mark your calendars for May 12 and get ready to order in bulk.
