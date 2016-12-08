The BEST Blush For Every Skin Tone

In the summer, flushed cheeks mean you just ran up a flight of stairs after hopping off the crowded, air conditioner-free subway. In the fall, however, they tell a whole different story: Rosy cheeks say romance. You'll get 'em if you linger outside too long on an October afternoon. But why not hasten the effect with a really great blush?
Unfortunately, finding that great blush isn't as easy as we'd like it to be. With so many shades — deep purples! dusty pinks! bright reds! — it's hard to know exactly which will be the most flattering. So we asked makeup artist Ana Marie, a self-proclaimed blush addict, to weigh in.
"I love natural beauty, and there's nothing more natural and youthful than a set of blushed cheeks," she says. Her best tip for finding your one true match? Pinch your cheeks and see what color they turn. "Your natural coloring is the number-one indicator for what your perfect blush tone should be."
But if you're still a little stumped, we got you. We brought in women with six different skin tones and matched them to their blush soul mates. Ahead, an easy guide to looking gorgeously flushed all season long.
