This Is The Exact Highlighter Emma Stone Wore During Her Oscars Acceptance Speech

The red carpet at the Academy Awards has earned its reputation as the crème de la crème of beauty moments. Actors and actresses alike are gearing up for quite possibly the biggest night of the year for them. And there are two things one should always prepare for such a moment: The possible acceptance speech in case of a win, and the perfect glow. The latter might seem a little subjective, but hear us out. Standing under those bright lights can wash out anyone, and a complexion that appears too matte isn't exactly flattering on the big screen. So wouldn't you agree it's better to look just as glowing as the gilded statue you're (potentially) going to be holding?
Last night's Oscars offered plenty of examples of highlighter done right. When the spotlight hit, it made some of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities look downright ethereal — all on the brink of beauty perfection. (Hell, some of their looks will remain on our best of beauty lists for months to come.) The moment Emma Stone took the stage to accept her Best Actress award? We could not stop staring at her golden cheekbones. And when Taraji struck every pose on the red carpet, it was her beaming strobe that took center stage. We immediately had to know how to duplicate each one. With a little digging, we've uncovered the very products our favorite stars used to get there. Click through the slides ahead to check them all out for yourself, then get to planning your own time to shine.