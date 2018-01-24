The Best Oscars Hairstyles Of All Time

There's a reason why the Academy Awards act as the grande finale of awards season: There's no higher honor in Hollywood than winning an Oscar. Hell, even being invited holds major industry cachet, so it's no surprise that the best custom-made couture gowns, priceless jewelry, and never-before-seen glam is reserved for this one night.
With tens of millions of people watching, stars have historically used the reach to broadcast their very best glam, but over the last decade it's also become a platform to debut new looks and push the boundaries, both personally and culturally. Remember when Viola Davis went without a wig for the first time or when Zendaya wore faux locs to start a conversation about natural hair? That's just a small piece of the pie.
The point is, the Oscars are the show to watch if you're looking for a transformative moment — and we've rounded up the best ones so far, ahead.