How To Style 4C Hair With No Heat Or Tools

Nyong'o, one of the few stars to wear her natural hair on the carpet last night , showed off her texture and tapered haircut with a dramatic side quiff. "No heat was used, just my hands, some hairspray, the Vernon François Pure~Fro Moisture Spray from my collection, some pins and the 3 in 1~Style Comb ," the stylist, who describes his longtime client's hair as kinky, tells Refinery29. He explains that in order to make the hair pliable, he sprays his Leave~In Conditioner all over and let it air dry naturally a little bit. "Then, once it’s about 80 percent dry and with a perfect coil or kink to it, you can start to manipulate and stretch it in directions it with a comb which is very cool," he says. Once he got his desired shape, he molded it to perfection and added a few U-pins for hold. Anyone with curly, coily, and kinky hair knows that product dry out is VERY real, especially on the west coast. To combat it, François recommends a good sulfate-free shampoo or co-wash to keep those natural oils intact, and a monthly oil treatment to replenish.