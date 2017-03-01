I stopped relaxing my hair last year, and you better believe that my camera roll is chockfull with Instagram screenshots of how she styles her small Afro. Nobody does it better. And her colors! I haven't seen a shade that she hasn't been able to slay yet (because one doesn't exist). Whenever I'm feeling down, I tend to gravitate towards all-black outfits and darker lips to match my #mood, because I'm dramatic. Looking at Lupita is my reminder to snap out of that shit. I'm too black and fabulous to hide.