Emma Stone just spilled some piping hot tea about the chaotic mess that was giving out the award for Best Picture at the end of the Oscars. In case you missed it: Warren Beatty was tasked with presenting the award for Best Picture. He had one job. He and co-presenter Faye Dunaway announced La La Land as the winner, but that was a mistake. The entire La La Land crew was onstage before the show producers realized that they had made an error. Moonlight has actually won best picture.
Beatty immediately offered an explanation as to how such an egregious error had been made. He claims he was handed the wrong envelope, the one declaring Emma Stone as the Best Actress for La La Land. That detail seems to have been confirmed by our advanced zoom technology and stagehands who were first to notice the mistake, according to Vanity Fair.
In the press room after the show, however, Stone insists that she was holding her card for best actress in her hand when the proverbial shit hit the fan.
Emma Stone backstage: "I was also holding my Best Actress card at that time ... I don’t know what happened." #Oscars pic.twitter.com/FS11XVo11y— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 27, 2017
Stone closed her statement with “I don’t want to start stuff,” but her tone suggested that she was refuting Beatty’s alibi. This is more drama than an episode of Bad Girls Club. The question remains:
The most obvious answer, the one that rules out a ratings conspiracy, seems to be that there was a duplicate card — one for the showrunners and one for the actors. But there are still some questions. Either way, the publicists for both the Academy and the entire cast of La La Land are going to have a very long night.
As we wait for more details to emerge, some of us are left wondering what else the Oscars may have been wrong about.
IF ANYONE FROM THE IN MEMORIUM IS STILL ALIVE PLEASE LET US KNOW— billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 27, 2017
Whatever it may be, however, one organization understands and is willing to help.
Have your people call our people - we know what to do. #Oscars #MissUniverse— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) February 27, 2017
