Emma Stone just spilled some piping hot tea about the chaotic mess that was giving out the award for Best Picture at the end of the Oscars. In case you missed it: Warren Beatty was tasked with presenting the award for Best Picture. He had one job. He and co-presenter Faye Dunaway announced La La Land as the winner, but that was a mistake . The entire La La Land crew was onstage before the show producers realized that they had made an error. Moonlight has actually won best picture.