This Is The Exact Highlighter Emma Stone Wore During Her Oscars Acceptance Speech

The red carpet at the Academy Awards has earned its reputation as the crème de la crème of beauty moments. Actors and actresses alike are gearing up for quite possibly the biggest night of the year for them. And there are two things one should always prepare for such a moment: The possible acceptance speech in case of a win, and the perfect glow. The latter might seem a little subjective, but hear us out. Standing under those bright lights can wash out anyone, and a complexion that appears too matte isn't exactly flattering on the big screen. So wouldn't you agree it's better to look just as glowing as the gilded statue you're (potentially) going to be holding?