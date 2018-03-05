Remember Beyoncé's showstopping look at the Grammy's last month? Of course you do. (We all do.) Naturally, by that Monday morning, we were prepared to copy the entire look and, thankfully, we could. Well, almost. After celebrity makeup artist and Yoncé's right-hand man, Sir John, revealed the full breakdown on Instagram, we were able to shop almost every product on Beyoncé's face except one: Glossier's very-first eyeshadow, Lidstar.
Beyoncé rocked sunglasses throughout the course of that evening, so we've barely had a real look at what the upcoming Glossier launch will really look like — until now. Tonight, Lidstar debuts on the Oscars red carpet on the eyes of some of our favorite A-listers, like Allison Janney, Greta Gerwig, and Tiffany Haddish.
But Lidstar isn't your regular pressed powder shadow. For its first and only foray into the eye makeup category, the brand has launched six creamy formulas that you can sweep on with a doe-foot applicator for a barely-there look or layer for a glittering, smoky eye. Available now on Glossier's site, the shades include Fawn (a shimmery bronze with a hint of lavender), Slip (iridescent pink blush), Herb (a deep, copper green), Moon (a glittery Champagne), Lily (an opalescent purple), and Cub (a warm, dusty rose).
Click ahead to check out every star to rock Lidstar at the 90th Academy Awards.