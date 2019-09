But Lidstar isn't your regular pressed powder shadow. For its first and only foray into the eye makeup category, the brand has launched six creamy formulas that you can sweep on with a doe-foot applicator for a barely-there look or layer for a glittering, smoky eye. Available now on Glossier's site , the shades include Fawn (a shimmery bronze with a hint of lavender), Slip (iridescent pink blush), Herb (a deep, copper green), Moon (a glittery Champagne), Lily (an opalescent purple), and Cub (a warm, dusty rose).