It's not news to anyone that the Grammys are one of the shows at which celebrities take big beauty risks — for shock value, fun, or to make an important statement . Most importantly, perhaps, it's also the show that Beyoncé is most likely to be at. And although it took a little longer to spot the Queen in the crowd tonight, once we did, we were stunned by her blonde braids , golden highlight, and bold purple lip. But we were even more shocked when we learned the products behind the makeup look were none other than Glossier.