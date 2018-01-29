It only took four short years for Glossier to become a household name for millennials everywhere and for your entire Instagram feed to be loaded with Glossier Girls. What, you ask, is a Glossier Girl? Well, we don't like to stereotype, but she's in her twenties, has the bright skin of an 11-year-old who has never heard of hormonal acne or under-eye bags, and wouldn't be caught dead in full-coverage matte foundation and liquid lipstick. If the rest of us are Lady Bird McPherson with acne scars, the Glossier Girl is Jenna Walton with a permanent afterglow. Or, at least, that's what we thought before tonight's Grammy Awards.
Advertisement
It's not news to anyone that the Grammys are one of the shows at which celebrities take big beauty risks — for shock value, fun, or to make an important statement. Most importantly, perhaps, it's also the show that Beyoncé is most likely to be at. And although it took a little longer to spot the Queen in the crowd tonight, once we did, we were stunned by her blonde braids, golden highlight, and bold purple lip. But we were even more shocked when we learned the products behind the makeup look were none other than Glossier.
A brand that boasts a "skin first, makeup second" motto is the last we'd suspect one of the biggest superstars in the world to choose for a highly-photographed night out. But according to her longtime makeup artist Sir John's Instagram, it's exactly what was used. Yes, the woman who might as well be a life-sized gold statue uses Glossier Cloud Paint in Beam for her flush. That silky skin? Thank the body-inclusive Body Hero lotion. And those full brows? All Boy Brow tinted gel.
Even better, Glossier was behind every single look leading up to the awards show for Bey, including the Roc Nation Pre-Grammys Brunch yesterday in New York City. The brand recently posted a photo to its Instagram teasing a new product that she wore, along with the caption: "Beyoncé wears ___ in ___ (coming soon)✨?." The comments immediately exploded with speculation: It must be an eyeshadow, a glittery one no less. In fact, Refinery29 reported the launch almost a year ago. Now, it looks like the magical, soon-to-be sold-out formula is closer than we thought. Even better, it's Beyoncé-approved.
Advertisement