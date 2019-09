Lamarr may have starred alongside Hollywood's biggest actors in the '30s to the late '50s, but she died being largely unacknowledged for her accomplishments that reached far beyond the movie industry. Not only did she help her Jewish mother escape a Nazi-run Austria, but after starring in several films, she went on to become an inventor. (Yes, you can thank Lamarr for your Bluetooth Beats .) After Vanity Fair reported that the documentary Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story would finally tell the narrative Lamarr always deserved, it had fans everywhere wondering about everything we thought we knew of the star. It's high time we learned more about the real, extraordinary life of the woman who, like most at the time, was given film roles that purely existed to emphasize her physical beauty and sexuality.