Unfortunately, not everyone was able to prove that they fully understand the purpose and significance of Time's Up , as well as the decades-old sister movement #MeToo. While hosting the red carpet for the Today Show, Carson Daly, of early aughts MTV-fame, made the consequential and inane mistake to label Time's Up, which boasts over 300 influential actresses as participants in the action plan, as merely a "brief" moment in history, instead of the historic movement that it is. Eva Longoria, who has stepped up to become one of the most vocal actresses involved in the initiative, was in conversation with Daly, Natalie Morales, and Longoria's date, Reese Witherspoon, when he responded to Witherspoon's explanation of the legal defense fund by saying that he's sure the conversation will continue "throughout tonight and the next weeks, months." Longoria quickly called him not noting the longevity of Time's Up. They're initiating change, not igniting a fleeting conversation.