Eva Longoria Calls Out Carson Daly On Impact Of Time's Up: "It's A Movement, Not A Moment"

Morgan Baila
Tonight, the theme of the 2018 Golden Globes is not glitz or glamour — it is solidarity, thanks to the incredible force that is Time's Up. Nearly everyone is attendance were seen wearing black dresses, tuxes, and pant suits to show solidarity with the men and women of Hollywood and beyond who have been impacted by sexual harassment and misconduct in the workplace.
Unfortunately, not everyone was able to prove that they fully understand the purpose and significance of Time's Up, as well as the decades-old sister movement #MeToo. While hosting the red carpet for the Today Show, Carson Daly, of early aughts MTV-fame, made the consequential and inane mistake to label Time's Up, which boasts over 300 influential actresses as participants in the action plan, as merely a "brief" moment in history, instead of the historic movement that it is. Eva Longoria, who has stepped up to become one of the most vocal actresses involved in the initiative, was in conversation with Daly, Natalie Morales, and Longoria's date, Reese Witherspoon, when he responded to Witherspoon's explanation of the legal defense fund by saying that he's sure the conversation will continue "throughout tonight and the next weeks, months." Longoria quickly called him not noting the longevity of Time's Up. They're initiating change, not igniting a fleeting conversation.
"This is not a moment," she says, correcting him, "This is a movement. And tonight is just one small part of that."
The entire red carpet, a carpet that just last year would have been full of witty banter, is now hosting the biggest funeral in Hollywood's history — the workplace of sexual harassment. Longoria's quick response, who also wore a tuxedo-style dress, was praised by those watching the awkward and embarrassing interaction on the NBC live stream. Additionally, viewers noticed that Longoria's response was also a (possibly purposeful) call-out to Hamilton. The line "This is not a moment/ It's the movement" is heard in one of the most famous of the Broadway play's songs, "My Shot."
Even if Daly missed the point, at least we have people like Longoria and her power couple date to set him straight.
