Rashida Jones Explains Why The Golden Globes Blackout Is About So Much More Than A Dress

The actress Rashida Jones has sprung to the defense of the Golden Globes blackout, a protest that will take the form of black attire at the upcoming Golden Globes. For Jones, the protest is about so much more than black dresses. (And, as some have pointed out, black tuxedos, which appear at every red carpet anyway.)
"I don’t think why we wear black is divisive as much as it is being discussed and debated without all the facts," Jones told Instyle yesterday. The protest has been criticized for being featherweight and all too convenient; many attendees wear black to awards shows anyway, and it might be easy to walk the walk without talking the talk. The Telegraph called it "millennial protest lite." And, in a piece for Refinery29's "Strong Opinions" page, writer Connie Wang compared it to "T-shirt activism."
The dresses are just one component of a larger protest, according to Jones. "Many women on the red carpet will discuss what’s important to them about their choice to protest and wear black," she said. She added that this isn't a silent protest — this is an active movement, and black dresses are just one visual component.
The bigger movement is, of course, Time's Up, the initiative formed as a way to tackle the widespread problem of sexual misconduct. The Times reported on January 1 that the organization had launched, revealing that the black dresses at the Golden Globes were only a facet of a larger plan. Though led by Hollywood power players — Shonda Rhimes, Kerry Washington, America Ferrara, Emma Stone, and Natalie Portman are all members, to name a few — Time's Up made a declaration to fight sexual harassment in other industries as well, especially the ones that are commonly overlooked.
Jones continued, "Standing at the open doors created by this collective bravery, the women of Time’s Up felt like it was the right time to think in solution-based terms. How can we optimize this moment, when the world is finally focused on systemic abuse of power across industries?"
The Golden Globes will air on NBC this Saturday, January 7.
