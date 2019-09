Perhaps in any other year, for any other cause, wearing black on the red carpet would be universally celebrated — who could fault you for standing with victims of gender inequality? But, our ability to stomach T-shirt activism has diminished. Feminism might have been the biggest fashion trend of the year, but men are hired to direct top-grossing movies over women at a rate of 22:1 — and that stat hasn’t budged in 11 years. Women we thought were once invulnerable were shown to be victims of the men who make some of our most beloved movies. We know who did what, what happened to the victims, and how it was allowed to persist, all in excruciating, familiar detail. That is a specific horror that can’t be symbolized by one trend for all women — and it should definitely not be memorialized with the diamonds and stilettos sure to accompany these dresses.