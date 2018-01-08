The entire red carpet, a carpet that just last year would have been full of witty banter, is now hosting the biggest funeral in Hollywood's history — the workplace of sexual harassment. Longoria's quick response, who also wore a tuxedo-style dress, was praised by those watching the awkward and embarrassing interaction on the NBC live stream. Additionally, viewers noticed that Longoria's response was also a (possibly purposeful) call-out to Hamilton. The line "This is not a moment/ It's the movement" is heard in one of the most famous of the Broadway play's songs, "My Shot."