i know time is limited on the #redcarpet but carson daly might want to act a LITTLE more like he's listening and/or cares what these women are saying before jumping in to rush them along... #timesup— erin kh christensen (@_erinhanson) January 8, 2018
Wow, there isn't a single cell in my body that wants to listen to Al Roker and Carson Daly ask artists about #TimesUp. #GoldenGlobes #GoldenGlobes2018 @goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/3XNHsjthQi— Caitlin S(mart, like, really smart) (@Paleophile) January 8, 2018
"This is not a moment. It's a movement. So, tonight is just one small part of that." - @EvaLongoria #GoldenGlobes #TIMESUP— Bridgette (@goldengate314) January 8, 2018
Eva Longoria quoting Hamilton on the red carpet ???— Risa (@rissa72878) January 8, 2018
This is not a moment, it's the movement. #goldenglobes
@EvaLongoria tells Al Roker #TIMESUP #Metoo is not a moment its a movement. Hell yeah #WhyWeWearBlack— Heidi lehmann (@Heidi_Lehmann) January 8, 2018
THIS IS NOT A MOMENT. ITS A MOVEMENT. damn. I fucking love that!!!!! #GoldenGlobes #TIMESUP— Ali (@Ali_A2491) January 8, 2018