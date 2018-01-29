Beyoncé braid appointment must’ve ran long. https://t.co/svVWDzB6a8— Maya Nicole (@sappamaya) January 29, 2018
They were late bc Beyoncé was getting a braid up https://t.co/y5cZE6zhaS— Chef (@JahlaniTurner) January 29, 2018
Beyonce was late because her hairdresser forgot she was supposed to braid Beyoncé’s hair tonight #Beyonce #Grammys pic.twitter.com/M7wfwLOIkI— Beth (@Bethanise_) January 29, 2018
Beyoncé was getting the ends of her braids dipped in boiling water that’s why she was late #grammys— Cardi C (@miss_boombostic) January 29, 2018
Come on now!!! Y’all know why Beyonce was late. Duh! Her braid lady told her it was only gonna take her an hour...we all been there! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/A0TpHYbJXA— Nita Mosley (@atinahs7) January 29, 2018
Beyonce also has braids in so she can easily slip on a wig later when she comes out to perform.— Baè La Soul (@SirajKhalif) January 29, 2018
Beyonce got her hair braided. She is performing!!!!!!! ?☝️ pic.twitter.com/aImiEEU71L— Issa Oh Bitch (@CoochCakes) January 29, 2018
Beyoncé has braids y’all know what means she’s bout to whip that braid back and forth to proud Mary. #GRAMMYs— Edmund Beaufort (@edozore) January 29, 2018