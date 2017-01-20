8 Beauty Buys We Love That Give Directly To Planned Parenthood & More

If history has shown us anything, it’s that time and again, women make tremendous things happen when we come together. And tomorrow, through the Women’s March and all the sister marches across the country, we’ll show the world what we’re made of: strength, unity, dignity and love.
This positive release of energy will serve as an agent of change. But there’s more afoot than public demonstration. These weeks leading up to the march have shown that something bigger is at play — the movement is also serving as a catalyst to bolster and elevate women-fronted organizations.
The beauty industry is leading the way. Surprised? You shouldn’t be. In 1912, as women in New York participated in a so-called “parade” for the right to vote, entrepreneur Elizabeth Arden helped boost morale by giving red lipstick to participants. Today, a new company called Beautiful Rights is making lipstick in the name of feminism — and donating 20% of sales to organizations that help women.
And that’s just the start: Several other brands are donating funds to equal rights organizations like UN Women Fund for Gender Equality and United Nations Development Program for Women’s Education. Some initiatives were galvanized by the spirit of the march; others are year-round pursuits. Either way, these directives show the real power in beauty: that conviction, unity, and goodwill can help us do and be better. Ahead, see how your next beauty purchase can help fuel equal rights, now and during the next four years.