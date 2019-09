Beyoncé is wearing what appears to be an oversized-beret-style hat worn on top of cornrow braids, this season's It sunglasses by Alain Mikli — those skinny, Matrix-style frames — and a black velvet long gown with double splits and dramatic cut-outs over her shoulders, and long diamond earrings. While Jay Z is also wearing all black, Blue Ivy shone in all white and glittery shoes, making it a family affair as they wait to see if the rapper will take home any of the eight Grammy awards he's nominated for, including Album of the Year.