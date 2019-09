Why Kim Kardashian Only Wears Skinny, Matrix-Style Sunglasses Now

Not only does Kanye West give the best holiday gifts ( stocks, anyone? ), but the rapper has a truly vested interest in his wife Kim Kardashian West’s style. She often credits him as the reason she started wearing high-end designers, which ultimately “helped her fall in love with fashion.” Remember the episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians in 2012, when West appeared on the show to rid Kardashian, whom he was just dating at the time, of her “uncool” clothing? “I cried when I saw the pile,” she said of he and stylist Renelou Padora's throwing out some of her most prized pieces. “It was as tall as the ceiling.”