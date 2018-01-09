Why Kim Kardashian Only Wears Skinny, Matrix-Style Sunglasses Now

Not only does Kanye West give the best holiday gifts (stocks, anyone?), but the rapper has a truly vested interest in his wife Kim Kardashian West’s style. She often credits him as the reason she started wearing high-end designers, which ultimately “helped her fall in love with fashion.” Remember the episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians in 2012, when West appeared on the show to rid Kardashian, whom he was just dating at the time, of her “uncool” clothing? “I cried when I saw the pile,” she said of he and stylist Renelou Padora's throwing out some of her most prized pieces. “It was as tall as the ceiling.”
“Kanye’s definitely inspired me to wanna, like, be a little bit more of an individual,” she said at the time. “I think my style’s just evolving and changing, and I think it should because that’s, you know, what life is about.”
And on Sunday’s episode of the series, Kardashian revealed that her husband has yet another style tip for her to follow this year.
“[Kanye] sent me a whole email like, ‘You cannot wear big glasses anymore. It’s all about tiny little glasses,’” Kim tells Kourtney and resident BFF Jonathan Cheban, referring to those fashion-meets-sci-fi, Matrix-style sunglasses the Kardashians can’t stop wearing. “He sent me like, millions of ’90s photos with tiny little glasses,” added.
But like everything else West has sent to the chopping block, Kardashian will probably stash the “uncool” shades away for North to have one day (not unlike the way she archived her family’s Christmas cards on her Instagram feed in the name of aesthetics). Though, we can’t pretend West isn’t usually spot on with his styling tricks and his eye for capturing industry trends, let us not forget The Great Leather Jogger Fiasco of 2013.
