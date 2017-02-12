Kim Kardashian Kept Everything For North — Even The Closets Kanye Cleaned Out

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West stands to inherit one fabulous closet when she gets older. Kim shared on Snapchat how she set aside all her designer shoes for North; even those Kanye insisted she throw out. “The fun part is, I kept everything, all for memories,” Kim said on Snapchat, “and when Kanye thought he cleaned out my closet, I kept it all secretly for my daughter one day.” It’s a motive she’s had ever since Kanye invited a stylist to clean out her closet in 2012, which cameras caught for Keeping Up with the Kardashians. In the episode, Kanye holds up an oversized fur-lined purse destined for the chopping block, but Kim quickly defends it. “But shouldn’t I just keep this for, like, my daughter one day?” she asks.