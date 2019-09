Kim Kardashian Kept Everything For North — Even The Closets Kanye Cleaned Out

At the time, Kanye launched a massive high-fashion makeover on Kim, encouraging her to wear his Yeezy brand alongside designers like Balmain and Lanvin. Kim excused Kanye’s controlling behavior because, as a fashion designer, he knew best. “Kanye’s definitely inspired me to wanna, like, be a little bit more of an individual,” she said at the time about his makeover. “I think my style’s just evolving and changing, and I think it should because that’s, you know, what life is about.” Besides shoes, Kim has kept her most extraordinary gowns. She took followers through some of the more memorable pieces, including the off-white dress she wore on the April 2014 cover of Vogue . She even labeled everything with tags noting when and where she wore it, so she doesn’t forget. North is one lucky little girl.