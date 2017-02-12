Kim Kardashian Kept Everything For North — Even The Closets Kanye Cleaned Out

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West stands to inherit one fabulous closet when she gets older. Kim shared on Snapchat how she set aside all her designer shoes for North; even those Kanye insisted she throw out. “The fun part is, I kept everything, all for memories,” Kim said on Snapchat, “and when Kanye thought he cleaned out my closet, I kept it all secretly for my daughter one day.” It’s a motive she’s had ever since Kanye invited a stylist to clean out her closet in 2012, which cameras caught for Keeping Up with the Kardashians. In the episode, Kanye holds up an oversized fur-lined purse destined for the chopping block, but Kim quickly defends it. “But shouldn’t I just keep this for, like, my daughter one day?” she asks.
At the time, Kanye launched a massive high-fashion makeover on Kim, encouraging her to wear his Yeezy brand alongside designers like Balmain and Lanvin. Kim excused Kanye’s controlling behavior because, as a fashion designer, he knew best. “Kanye’s definitely inspired me to wanna, like, be a little bit more of an individual,” she said at the time about his makeover. “I think my style’s just evolving and changing, and I think it should because that’s, you know, what life is about.” Besides shoes, Kim has kept her most extraordinary gowns. She took followers through some of the more memorable pieces, including the off-white dress she wore on the April 2014 cover of Vogue. She even labeled everything with tags noting when and where she wore it, so she doesn’t forget. North is one lucky little girl.
