Olivier Rousteing Made Kim Kardashian The Dress That Gave Us North West

During a Q&A for Kim Kardashian's app, Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing spilled the beans on some major Kardashian intel: the night North West was conceived.
In the interview, Rousteing spoke at length about his first meeting with Kardashian at the 2013 Met Gala. He said, "My first meeting with Kim in three words, I would say surprising, I would say electric, and I would say love."
From then on, Rousteing and Kardashian became friends and fashion collaborators. He went on to say that the first piece he ever made for her was her bachelorette-party dress.
"This is a memory I will never never forget," he said. "She wanted something really unique and really special for a day that was special. So I kind of create that Marie Antoinette costume and it was really really beautiful."
But wait a minute, is that really true? After some thought, Rousteing realized that he was wrong. Sure, the bachelorette dress was the first he sketched just for her — with Kardashian's input. But it wasn't the very first time he dressed her.
"But you know what? I think the first that I made for her was not the bachelorette one, it was a long, electric-blue dress that Kanye requested," he said, speaking about a dress she wore to the Angel Ball in October 2012. You can see a photo of the dress, here.
It gets even better. Rousteing — with a few apologies to his bestie — went on to say, "And you know what is the most amazing thing about this dress that — I don’t know if I can say it, but I’m going to say it, I’m sorry Kim I want to say — is the night where North was conceived."
That would mean that North West was conceived on October 22, 2012. That sounds about right, since her birthday is June 15, 2013 — about eight months later.
Rousteing finished, "I don’t know if I can say, maybe it’s a secret, but I know that Kanye told me. So I just wanted to share with you guys."
Thank you for oversharing, Olivier. While you're at it, take some credit. You played a role in the glory that is North West.
