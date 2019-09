time

In the interview, Rousteing spoke at length about his first meeting with Kardashian at the 2013 Met Gala. He said, "My first meeting with Kim in three words, I would say surprising, I would say electric, and I would say love."From then on, Rousteing and Kardashian became friends and fashion collaborators. He went on to say that the first piece he ever made for her was her bachelorette-party dress."This is a memory I will never never forget," he said. "She wanted something really unique and really special for a day that was special. So I kind of created that Marie Antoinette costume and it was really really beautiful."But wait a minute, is that really true? After some thought, Rousteing realised that he was wrong. Sure, the bachelorette dress was the first he sketched just for her — with Kardashian's input. But it wasn't the very firsthe dressed her."But you know what? I think the first that I made for her was not the bachelorette one, it was a long, electric-blue dress that Kanye requested," he said, speaking about a dress she wore to the Angel Ball in October 2012. You can see a photo of the dress, here. It gets even better. Rousteing — with a few apologies to his bestie — went on to say, "And you know what is the most amazing thing about this dress that — I don’t know if I can say it, but I’m going to say it, I’m sorry Kim I want to say — is the night where North was conceived."