Kim Kardashian West Deleted Her Christmas Cards From Instagram & We Have Questions

Some people toss their trees on the curb in the days following Christmas, but for Kim Kardashian West, moving on from the holidays also means deleting 25 family photos from her Instagram account.
According to Just Jared, Kardashian West's Instagram looked a lot less cheery on Thursday, with the noticeable absence of her and her family members posing in white shirts and denim. For those of us who followed along for 25 days, these pics weren't just a look into the lives of the Queens of Calabasas; they were also a breeding ground for fan theories and speculations. The most notable of which revolved around Kylie Jenner, who didn't appear in a single post. As Just Jared noted, fans were royally pissed that the final photo didn't confirm the pregnancy rumors surrounding the youngest Jenner.
Kardashian West is no stranger to a bit of controversy — she did, after all, welcome the uproar from Swifties after publicly calling out the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer for badmouthing her husband — so it doesn't seem likely that a little backlash would be enough to make her purge the holiday pictures. Besides, Kourtney's account still features each of the 25 shots in all of their extra glory.
Could this cleanse be preparation for something bigger to come? It wouldn't be too far-fetched to think that Kardashian West could be making room to fill her page with little sis' Kylie's highly anticipated announcement. We wouldn't put it past this family not to have an entire photo shoot dedicated to the reveal.
Or, perhaps Kardashian West is making room for her own big news. She and Kanye are expecting their third child via surrogate early next year, and maybe she needed the IG space to start teasing out pics of a nursery.
Of course, the deletion of these Christmas cards could be nothing more than Kardashian West doing a little social media cleaning before the New Year. From the looks of her page, the mom/entrepreneur is dedicating more space to show off the shimmery products in her beauty line. If there's one thing this family knows what to do, it's self promote, and Kardashian West is no exception.
