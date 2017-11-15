Kim Kardashian Has A Message For Haters Who Think Surrogacy Was An Easy Way Out

Kim Kardashian is clapping back at people who've criticized her for having her third child via a surrogate.
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kardashian said the surrogate process is "so much harder."
"You know, it is really different," Kardashian told ET's Keltie Knight. "Anyone that says or thinks it is just the easy way out is just completely wrong. I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control. And, you know, obviously you pick someone that you completely trust and that you have a good bond and relationship with, but it is still ... knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not, you know, my baby now, it's hard for me. So, it's definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area."
Advertisement
Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, are expecting their third child via surrogate. Kardashian revealed during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week that the baby on the way is a girl. In the interview with ET, Kardashian added that if she could have, she would have chosen to carry the child herself.
"I hated being pregnant, and I never thought I'd ever ... I thought this was going to be so easy, but you know, even in how much I hated it, if I could do it myself I would have preferred that," Kardashian told ET. "So, that inner struggle is kind of hard, but I am just rolling with it and it is what it is."
The reality star also said in the interview that she worries she's "going to freak out" about being prepared for the baby.
"I think it is definitely a different experience and I am blessed that I am able to do this, and technology is the way that it is that we can do this," Kardashian told ET. "But it is still a process that you need to digest. Even the fact that it is happening — and you do forget sometimes — because I think when you are pregnant, by the time you have the baby, you are so prepared and so ready, and now I am just like, 'Oh my God I am going to freak out, because I'm not ready, and I'm not prepared,' but it'll just all come into place."
Advertisement
She also shared one bit of happy news, though — Kardashian told ET that North and Saint West are "excited" to have another sibling.
"We do talk about it a lot, so I think they are really excited," Kardashian told ET. "I think my son, I don't know how he is going to react because he doesn't get it yet, but my daughter is really excited."
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement